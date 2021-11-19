NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statements about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons east of Germany mean that the NATO-Russia fundamental act no longer exists for the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that if Germany refused to deploy nuclear weapons, they might end up in other European countries, including to the east of Germany.

"If he really said so, it means for NATO, the collective voice of which speaks through the Secretary General, that the fundamental Russia-NATO act no longer exists, as this document enshrines the alliance's fundamental European security obligations, including in the nuclear sphere.

It envisages, in particular, that the alliance will not deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of its new members. In addition, there will be no additional deployment of significant combat forces. And what could be more significant than nuclear weapons?" Grushko said.