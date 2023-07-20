Open Menu

Russia's Hacker Group RaHDit Leaks Data On 1,700 Ukrainian Security Service Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russia's RaHDit hacker group has published the data of 1,700 employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as on 2,000 military personnel of the Ukrainian Navy.

The data on the Security Service employees was unveiled in response to the attack on the Crimean Bridge earlier this week, the hacker group told Sputnik.

The hackers also leaked data on the members of the UA Cats Division volunteer organization, which collects donations for sea drones for Ukraine.

Additionally, in response to the attack, RaHDit unveiled the routes of civilian ships, from which most likely naval drones with explosives were launched at the Crimean Bridge.

According to the hacker group, two tankers � Beks Loyal and Khudayar Yusifzade � could have participated in the operation to drop unmanned boats to attack the bridge. One of them drifted a few days before the attack opposite the Russian coast in the Black Sea. The second drifted south.

