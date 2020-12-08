(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Alcohol is incompatible with coronavirus vaccines, so those who are set to receive a shot should abstain from drinking it at least two weeks before the first injection and 42 days after it, Russia's public health watchdog chief, Anna Popova, has said amid the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

"At least two weeks before immunization, you absolutely must stop drinking [alcohol]. The development of immunity takes 21 days between two injections and another 21 days after the [second] shot, i.e. 42 days," Popova told the Russian Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

The public health chief stressed that it was critically important to take care of yourself within the 42 days since getting the first injection, so that immunity could be formed.

This week, Russia is launching large-scale vaccination campaign. Medical personnel, social service workers and teachers are the first in line to get shots of Russia's pioneer vaccine, Sputnik V.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute, which developed the vaccine, has also said that those who are going to get vaccinated should abstain from alcohol to acquire effective immunity.