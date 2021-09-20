According to updated information, six people were killed in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, while 24 others are receiving medical assistance after the incident, the ministry of health said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) According to updated information, six people were killed in the shooting in Russia's Perm State University, while 24 others are receiving medical assistance after the incident, the ministry of health said on Monday.

"According to the updated information of the Federal center for emergency medicine, six people were killed in the incident in the Perm State University. The 24 injured people are receiving medical assistance," the Russian Ministry of Health said in a statement.