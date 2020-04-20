UrduPoint.com
Mon 20th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Russia's Help to Italy, US Not One-Sided, Partners Supply Sensors for Ventilators - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russia's help to Italy and the United States in the fight against coronavirus is not a one-sided game, Russia is purchasing sensors for ventilators from these countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"As I said, we have a fairly broad cooperation here with many colleagues. We are self-sufficient and do not need to import antiseptics, but we cooperate with some partners in Italy in practice. We sent our military doctors to this country, sent equipment there, as you know, through civilian departments, through the health ministry. But what in this connection I would like to say, this is not just a one-sided game, it is not a one-way road.

We are buying pressure sensors in Italy, without which it is impossible to produce lung ventilators in Russia. And this cooperation is growing," Putin said at a meeting on the sanitary-epidemiological situation in Russia.

Russia and the United States also entered into a contract for the supply of air flow sensors necessary for the production of ventilators, Putin said.

"The next day after our military transport aircraft with equipment and protective equipment landed in New York, we entered into a contract with US partners for the supply of air flow sensors, also necessary for the production of ventilators in Russia," Putin said.

He emphasized that this cooperation would continue to develop.

