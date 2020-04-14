Russia's help to Belgrade in the fight against the coronavirus was timely and qualified, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russia's help to Belgrade in the fight against the coronavirus was timely and qualified, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik.

"The entire Serbian society, Serbian people and state and Serbia's Embassy in Moscow are grateful to Russia for the help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Russia's help was timely," the diplomat said, remarking also on the experience of the specialists who had come to Serbia.

"Of course, Serbia needs help in new supplies of medical equipment, first of all respirators and protective gear, but the Serbian and Russian governments will discuss directly what Serbia expects from Russia as aid," the diplomat added.