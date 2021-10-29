UrduPoint.com

Russia's Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 Grows To 46.8% - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russia's Herd Immunity Against COVID-19 Grows to 46.8% - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia's herd immunity against COVID-19 reached 46.8% compared to 45.7% a week ago, the Federal coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"The level of collective immunity in Russia totals 46.8%," the center said in a statement.

As of Friday, 56,787,209 people in Russia received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, while 50,960,796 are fully inoculated, the response center added.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mountains: treasures of re-invented tourist at ..

UAE mountains: treasures of re-invented tourist attractions

21 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1.187 kg cocaine from Nigerian nation ..

ANF recovers 1.187 kg cocaine from Nigerian national at BKIAP

39 minutes ago
 Subsidy on essential food commodities at USC conti ..

Subsidy on essential food commodities at USC continues

39 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

39 minutes ago
 Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final vis ..

Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final visit

48 minutes ago
 Telecom sector attracts $202.34mln FDI during 2020 ..

Telecom sector attracts $202.34mln FDI during 2020-21

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.