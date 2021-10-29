(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Russia's herd immunity against COVID-19 reached 46.8% compared to 45.7% a week ago, the Federal coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"The level of collective immunity in Russia totals 46.8%," the center said in a statement.

As of Friday, 56,787,209 people in Russia received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, while 50,960,796 are fully inoculated, the response center added.