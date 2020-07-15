UrduPoint.com
Russia's Herd Immunity To Coronavirus Reaches 26% - Public Health Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russia's herd immunity to the coronavirus has reached 26 percent, Anna Popova, the head of the public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday, noting that the watchdog has been conducting a large-scale study since late June.

"Today we see that the country's herd immunity amounts to around 26 percent.

Obviously, the highest figures are recorded in big cities. Lower figures in rural areas are explained by the specificity of the epidemiological process," Popova said at a meeting of the coordination council.

Children aged under six and children aged between seven and 13 have the highest herd immunity, according to the public health chief, despite low relative incidence in this age group.

