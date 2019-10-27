UrduPoint.com
Russia's High Jumper Lasitskene Crowned Women's European Athlete Of Year - Association

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Russia's High Jumper Lasitskene Crowned Women's European Athlete of Year - Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Russia's high jumper Mariya Lasitskene was awarded on Saturday the Women's European Athlete of the Year, the European Athletics Association (EAA) said in a statement.

"[Norwegian runner] Karsten Warholm from Norway and Authorised Neutral Athlete Mariya Lasitskene were crowned European Athletes of the Year at the annual Golden Tracks award ceremony which took place in Tallinn, Estonia on Saturday (26)," the EAA said.

Lasitskene said that it was an honor for her to receive this award.

"It is a huge honour to win this award and be recognised as the Athlete of the Year by European Athletics ... It has been a great year for me and it was a thrill to become the first high jumper to win the World Championships on three occasions," she said at the ceremony.

Lasitskene, 26, won 22 out of 24 her competitions this season, including the Glasgow 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championship and the World Championship in Qatar's Doha.

