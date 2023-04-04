Close
Russia's High-Precision Strikes Disrupt Arms Production, Ukrainian Troops Supply - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Russian armed forces have disrupted the production of a number of Ukrainian weapons, as well as the transfer of ammunition and fuel to the front, with high-precision strikes, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We are delivering high-precision strikes against Ukrainian military targets. This resulted in the disruption of the production of a number of weapons, as well as the supply of Ukrainian armed forces' groups with ammunition and fuel," Shoigu said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces.

