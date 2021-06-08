(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Russian-US cooperation is currently at the lowest point since the Cold War, which carries risks for the whole world and therefore should be addressed, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"As we all know, the bilateral interaction is perhaps at the lowest point since the Cold War. Obviously, something should be done with it, as it carries real risks not only for these two powers but for the whole world," Ushakov said at the Primakov Readings forum.