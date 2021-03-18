After World War II, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) used to recruit Latvians who fought on the side of Nazi Germany, including as part of the Latvian Legion Waffen-SS formation, and use them in subversive activities against the Soviet Union. On Thursday, Russia's History Foundation presented a report revealing the names of 23 Latvian CIA agents

The report, dubbed Retired Executioners, is based on analysis of declassified CIA documents. It features the names and the covernames of the agents, and information about their work for the Nazis and about their engagement in US intelligence operations.

The analysis of the CIA documents, declassified under the US law on disclosure of Nazi war crimes, has enabled the History Foundation to establish the names of 23 Latvian immigrants who collaborated with the US intelligence from late 1940s to 1960s.

"Of course, a great amount of information is yet to be declassified, we are dealing only with a small part ... At the same time, the available data is highly illustrative," the report read.