Russia's Hmeimim Air Base In Syria Repels Militants' Drone Attacks - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Russian military at Hmeimim air base in Syria repelled two drone attacks carried out by militants, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's reconciliation center, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, said Monday.

"On the evening of February 9, when it became dark, the air defense of the Russian air base Hmeimim detected and repelled two attacks that used combat unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the area of the Idlib de-escalation zone controlled by the militants," Borenkov said.

According to Borenkov, the first drone came from northeast and was repelled at about two kilometers, or 1.2 miles, from the base by Pantsir-S missile system. The second drone came from northwest and was shot down at 3.7 miles from the base.

There have been no casualties or material damage, the base continues to work as usual, Borenkov said.

