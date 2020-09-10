(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) appealed on Wednesday to international organizations with a request to intervene in the situation involving the Ukrainian language bill that infringes on the rights of the Russian-speaking minority in Ukraine, Alexander Brod, the head of the council's international cooperation committee, said.

"We appeal to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovicwith with a request to intervene in the situation and protect the rights of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine to receive education in their native language," Brod said in a statement.

The official added that such discriminatory actions in relation to Russian-language schools in Ukraine conflicted with the Ukrainian constitution, as it guarantees the free use and protection of Russian and other languages of national minorities.

The HRC also urged European and international human rights organizations to give a clear and principled assessment of the Ukrainian government's actions, which violate not only the provisions of its own constitution but also its international obligations in the field of human rights and the protection of national minorities.

In May 2019, then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a new language law that expanded the use of Ukrainian in public life. The law makes the use of Ukrainian mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions and the service sector. Moscow has criticized the legislative measures taken by Kiev, saying they targeted the Russian language, which is spoken by the vast majority of Ukrainian nationals and is native for many of them.