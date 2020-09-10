UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Human Rights Council Asks UN, OSCE, CoE To Protect Russian Language In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:14 AM

Russia's Human Rights Council Asks UN, OSCE, CoE to Protect Russian Language in Ukraine

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) appealed on Wednesday to international organizations with a request to intervene in the situation involving the Ukrainian language bill that infringes on the rights of the Russian-speaking minority in Ukraine, Alexander Brod, the head of the council's international cooperation committee, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) appealed on Wednesday to international organizations with a request to intervene in the situation involving the Ukrainian language bill that infringes on the rights of the Russian-speaking minority in Ukraine, Alexander Brod, the head of the council's international cooperation committee, said.

"We appeal to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovicwith with a request to intervene in the situation and protect the rights of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine to receive education in their native language," Brod said in a statement.

The official added that such discriminatory actions in relation to Russian-language schools in Ukraine conflicted with the Ukrainian constitution, as it guarantees the free use and protection of Russian and other languages of national minorities.

The HRC also urged European and international human rights organizations to give a clear and principled assessment of the Ukrainian government's actions, which violate not only the provisions of its own constitution but also its international obligations in the field of human rights and the protection of national minorities.

In May 2019, then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a new language law that expanded the use of Ukrainian in public life. The law makes the use of Ukrainian mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions and the service sector. Moscow has criticized the legislative measures taken by Kiev, saying they targeted the Russian language, which is spoken by the vast majority of Ukrainian nationals and is native for many of them.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Education Moscow Minority Russia Europe Civil Society Kiev May 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

53 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

54 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.