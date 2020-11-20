UrduPoint.com
Russia's Humanitarian Center In Stepanakert Starts Full-Scale Operation - Military

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia's cross-agency humanitarian center in Stepanakert starts full-scale operation on Friday, the head of Russia's National Defense Management Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said, noting that humanitarian tasks are now a priority in Karabakh after the end of the clashes.

"Thanks to the decisions made by Russia's military and political leadership, the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh was ceased. Russian peacekeepers successfully maintain all events aimed at restoring peaceful life in the region. Humanitarian tasks are now becoming a priority ... For this purpose, the cross-agency center humanitarian response center in Stepanakert starts full-scale operation today," Mizintsev said at a conference.

The center is comprised of staffers of the Russian Defense Ministry's units and some executive agencies, the military official explained. He expressed the belief that the post-crisis settlement experience gained in Syria would contribute to success.

According to Mizintsev, the center will focus on refugee return, civilian infrastructure restoration, and coordination of humanitarian assistance, and it will also help Azerbaijani and Armenian agencies to establish cooperation with international humanitarian organizations.

