(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia's humanitarian work should benefit both Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday at a meeting on Nagrno-Karabakh.

"All of our efforts, our help should befit the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan. We sympathize with everyone. Everyone who is in trouble," Putin said.

The president said he was in touch with both Baku and Yerevan.