MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia's humanoid robot FEDOR has been renamed to Skybot ahead of its first space mission scheduled in August, Rocket and Space Corporation Energia told Sputnik.

"Anthropomorphic robot Skybot F-850 and its control equipment have been delivered to corporation Energia," the corporation said, referring to FEDOR.

Energia is the operator of the Russian segment of the International Space Station and the manufacturer of the Soyuz spacecraft, one of which will fly FEDOR into space.

FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) is an anthropomorphic rescue robot developed by the Android Technology Company as well as the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects.

The robot is scheduled to fly on the International Space Station on August 22 on the Soyuz MS-14 unmanned spacecraft. After docking, the cyber-cosmonaut will be transferred from the ship to the Russian segment of the station, where it will perform tasks under the close watch of cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.