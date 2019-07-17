UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Humanoid Robot FEDOR Renamed To Skybot Ahead Of Its First Space Mission

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Russia's Humanoid Robot FEDOR Renamed to Skybot Ahead of Its First Space Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Russia's humanoid robot FEDOR has been renamed to Skybot ahead of its first space mission scheduled in August, Rocket and Space Corporation Energia told Sputnik.

"Anthropomorphic robot Skybot F-850 and its control equipment have been delivered to corporation Energia," the corporation said, referring to FEDOR.

Energia is the operator of the Russian segment of the International Space Station and the manufacturer of the Soyuz spacecraft, one of which will fly FEDOR into space.

FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) is an anthropomorphic rescue robot developed by the Android Technology Company as well as the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects.

The robot is scheduled to fly on the International Space Station on August 22 on the Soyuz MS-14 unmanned spacecraft. After docking, the cyber-cosmonaut will be transferred from the ship to the Russian segment of the station, where it will perform tasks under the close watch of cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company Robot August From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

10 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

8 hours ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

11 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.