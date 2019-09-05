(@imziishan)

Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has called for the "return to normality" after Iran announced its plans to further scale back its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is monitoring the implementation of the JCPOA.

"Trade wars became routine practice in today's world. But In case of Iran we observe somewhat different: tightened sanctions in exchange for reduced limitations in nuclear field. Nobody benefits from this race. It's high time to go back to normality on the basis of French ideas," Ulyanov said on Twitter.