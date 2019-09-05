UrduPoint.com
Russia's IAEA Envoy Calls For 'Return To Normality' After Iran Reduces JCPOA Duties Again

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:29 PM

Russia's IAEA Envoy Calls for 'Return to Normality' After Iran Reduces JCPOA Duties Again

Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has called for the "return to normality" after Iran announced its plans to further scale back its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has called for the "return to normality" after Iran announced its plans to further scale back its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is monitoring the implementation of the JCPOA.

"Trade wars became routine practice in today's world. But In case of Iran we observe somewhat different: tightened sanctions in exchange for reduced limitations in nuclear field. Nobody benefits from this race. It's high time to go back to normality on the basis of French ideas," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

