Russia's IMF Membership More In Interest Of Developing Nations Than Moscow - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 10:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russia's membership in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) serves the interests of Moscow, but even more so of developing countries, IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told Sputnik.

"I think that it is in Russia's interests to continue to participate, to remain a member of the fund ... our presence here allows us to play an important role, especially now. The value of our presence is even more important for other countries that are present here than for ourselves," Mozhin said.

Russia has not borrowed from the fund for a very long time, being its major creditor, Mozhin said. The Russian directorate also has excellent relations with counterparts from developing countries, he added.

"We cooperate with them, take the positions they need, we try to defend their interests, and we partially succeed," Mozhin said. "In terms of protecting the interests of truth, our presence here is more than justified."

In addition, the Russian Directorate at the IMF also represents Syria, Mozhin also said.

IMF Syria Moscow Russia Turkish Lira From

