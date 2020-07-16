MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia's Immortal Regiment march in honor of the war veterans will not be held on July 26 due to the epidemiological situation in the country, organizers said on Thursday after their online talks.

"The traditional Immortal Regiment, during which people solemnly walk the central streets carrying portraits of their grandparents and great-grandparents who protected our motherland during the Great Patriotic War, was the key topic at the talks ... Participants noted that it makes sense to submit appeals for holding the march when the epidemiological situation in the country allows," Immortal Regiments organizers said in a statement.

Prominent Russian actor Vasily Lanovoy, who chairs the Immortal Regiment's central headquarters, proposed holding the event on May 9, 2021.

Earlier this week, media reports emerged saying that the event could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.