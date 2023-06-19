MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The incidence of bird flu has increased significantly in Russia due to the migration of infected birds from Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"As a result of the migration of influenza-infected migratory birds from the territory of Ukraine, the incidence rate in Russia has increased significantly," Kirillov told reporters.