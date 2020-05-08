The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that Russia's scaled-up coronavirus testing is reflected in the case count, the government has recently boosted its COVID-19 response, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that Russia's scaled-up coronavirus testing is reflected in the case count, the government has recently boosted its COVID-19 response, Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Friday.

"We believe that in that sense Russia has experienced a delayed beginning to the epidemic and is now seeing that increase in cases. Russia's also increased its testing, both in the urban areas and outside them, and the increased numbers may reflect partly that, but there's also been an increase in deaths. Which means the disease is clearly having an impact," Ryan told a press conference.

"I think the government has really shifted its response into a much more aggressive mode over the last week or so," Ryan added.