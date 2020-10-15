Russia's industrial production declined by 5 percent year-on-year, but was unchanged month-on-month, Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat said on Thursday

In the third quarter, the industrial production also saw 5 percent year-on-year decline, in January-September it decreased by 2.9 percent.