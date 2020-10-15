UrduPoint.com
Russia's Industrial Production Fell 5% Year-on-Year In September, Q3 - Rosstat

Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:51 PM

Russia's Industrial Production Fell 5% Year-on-Year in September, Q3 - Rosstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russia's industrial production declined by 5 percent year-on-year, but was unchanged month-on-month, Russian statistics watchdog Rosstat said on Thursday.

In the third quarter, the industrial production also saw 5 percent year-on-year decline, in January-September it decreased by 2.9 percent.

