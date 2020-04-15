UrduPoint.com
Russia's Inflation At 0.2% In Week From April 7 To 13, At 1.8% In 2020 To Date - Rosstat

Russia's inflation slowed down to 0.2 percent in the week from April 7 to 13 from 0.3 percent a week earlier, resulting in 1.8-percent consumer prices growth since the beginning of the year, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russia's inflation slowed down to 0.2 percent in the week from April 7 to 13 from 0.3 percent a week earlier, resulting in 1.8-percent consumer prices growth since the beginning of the year, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The consumer price index amounted to 100.2 percent over the period from April 7 to April 13, 2020, 100.5 percent from the beginning of April, and 101.8 percent from the beginning of the year," the statement says.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development predicted inflation in April at 0.4-0.5 percent month-on-month, or 2.6-2.7 percent year-on-year in its latest report.

