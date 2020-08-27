UrduPoint.com
Russia's Influenza Research Institute Plans Trials Of Chinese COVID Vaccine For September

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:54 PM

Russia's Influenza Research Institute Plans Trials of Chinese COVID Vaccine for September

The Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza in Russia's St. Petersburg plans to start trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers in the second half of September, the acting director of the institute, Dmitry Lioznov, said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza in Russia's St. Petersburg plans to start trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine on volunteers in the second half of September, the acting director of the institute, Dmitry Lioznov, said on Thursday.

"This research should start in the second half of September, and first, there will be a small study on about 500 people. Immediately after that, a larger, massive study will begin with participation of�5,000 volunteers around the world," Lioznov told reporters.

According to Lioznov, scientists will conduct trials of the vaccine developed by China for limited use among military personnel. The vaccine is expected to be tested on volunteers from Canada, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

