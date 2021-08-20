UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia's Inokhodets Combat Drone Outperforms Turkey's Bayraktar - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Russian-made Inokhodets unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), an Orion drone variant designed for the Russian army, outperforms Turkey's Bayraktar combat drone in three key parameters, the developer of the device, Kronshtadt Group, told Sputnik.

"If we compare Inokhodets with Bayraktar, I can definitely say that our system has greater potential and capabilities. In particular, Inokhodets is much more technologically advanced in production, definitely better in terms of aerodynamics and elements of artificial intelligence," Kronshtadt Group CEO Sergei Bogatikov said ahead of the Army 2021 forum.

Bayraktar, according to the official, does not meet many Russian military requirements.

The Orion combat drone is a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle with a maximum take-off weight of 1,150 kilograms (2,535 Pounds). The UAV's cruising speed is 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour), and its maximum flight altitude is 7 kilometers.

The Russian military actively used Inokhodets drones for reconnaissance and airstrikes against terrorists in Syria as part of UAV flight tests.

The Army defense industry forum will be held from August 22-28 at the Patriot Congress and Exposition Center near Moscow, as well as at the Kubinka airfield and the Alabino training ground.

