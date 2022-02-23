(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his congratulation on Defender of the Fatherland Day, said the interests of the state and security of citizens are unconditional for the country's leadership, so Russia will continue to develop its army and navy.

"I will repeat: the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens are unconditional for us. Therefore, we will continue to develop and improve the army and navy," Putin said.