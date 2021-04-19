(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs called on citizens on Monday not to participate in unauthorized rallies, and warned that aggressive behavior and provocations against the police would be intermediately suppressed.

"The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is calling on citizens to abstain from participating in unauthorized rallies and attending squares and streets that were declared to be sites for the rallies during the period announced by the organizers. The risk of contracting the coronavirus infection is increasing at mass gatherings," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also warned about possible provocations by "destructively minded" individuals.

"Departments of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and other law enforcement agencies will not allow destabilization and will implement all the necessary measures to maintain law and order in the regions across the country. Any aggressive move by participants of the unauthorized public events, especially attempts to provoke clashes with law enforcement agencies staffers, will be regarded as a threat to public security and will be immediately suppressed," the ministry went on to say.

All offenders will be detained and held responsible, the ministry assured.

The ministry also called on Russians to ask their underage relatives to abstain from taking part in the rallies.