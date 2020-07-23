UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's International Reserves Down 0.03% To $574Bln From July 10 To 17 - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:15 PM

Russia's International Reserves Down 0.03% to $574Bln From July 10 to 17 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves slightly fell to $574 billion by July 17 from $574.2 billion on June 10, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia's international reserves slightly fell to $574 billion by July 17 from $574.2 billion on June 10, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of July 17, international reserves amounted to $574 billion, virtually unchanged over the week," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

Related Topics

IMF Russia Bank January June July 2020 Gold From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University asks candidates to de ..

23 seconds ago

Rupee gains one paisa against US dollar

25 seconds ago

Three held for involvement in house robberies

29 minutes ago

Ulema for distributing additional funds for supere ..

29 minutes ago

FIH steps back in time to look at Tokyo 1964 Olymp ..

29 minutes ago

'Value addition could improve Covid-hit horticultu ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.