(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's international reserves slightly fell to $574 billion by July 17 from $574.2 billion on June 10, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russia's international reserves slightly fell to $574 billion by July 17 from $574.2 billion on June 10, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of July 17, international reserves amounted to $574 billion, virtually unchanged over the week," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.