UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's International Reserves Down 0.2% To $590.9Bln From Sept 11 To 18 - Central Bank

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

Russia's International Reserves Down 0.2% to $590.9Bln From Sept 11 to 18 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves fell to $590.9 billion by September 18 from $591.8 billion on September 11, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia's international reserves fell to $590.9 billion by September 18 from $591.8 billion on September 11, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of September 18, international reserves amounted to $590.9 billion, down $0.9 billion, or 0.

2 percent, over the week as a result of repayment of obligations on government external bond loans," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

Related Topics

IMF Russia Bank January September 2020 Gold From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

11 minutes ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

14 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

56 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo continues achievement in Elephant Safar ..

56 minutes ago

Commissioner for providing Autism treatment facili ..

14 minutes ago

Bahrain's King Believes Peace With Israel Guarante ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.