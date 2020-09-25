Russia's international reserves fell to $590.9 billion by September 18 from $591.8 billion on September 11, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia's international reserves fell to $590.9 billion by September 18 from $591.8 billion on September 11, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of September 18, international reserves amounted to $590.9 billion, down $0.9 billion, or 0.

2 percent, over the week as a result of repayment of obligations on government external bond loans," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.