Russia's International Reserves Down 0.2% To $592.4Bln From Dec 18 To 25 - Central Bank

Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:19 AM

Russia's International Reserves Down 0.2% to $592.4Bln From Dec 18 to 25 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves fell to $592.4 billion by December 25 from $593.6 billion on December 18, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Russia's international reserves fell to $592.4 billion by December 25 from $593.6 billion on December 18, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of December 25, international reserves amounted to $592.4 billion, down $1.2 billion, or 0.

2 percent, as a result of cumulative negative impact of exchange rate revaluation and transactions on the accounts of the Russian Finance Ministry," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

More Stories From World

