Russia's International Reserves Down 0.2% To $563.9Bln From May 22 To 29 - Central Bank

Russia's International Reserves Down 0.2% to $563.9Bln From May 22 to 29 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves fell to $563.9 billion by May 29 from $565.3 billion on May 22, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russia's international reserves fell to $563.9 billion by May 29 from $565.3 billion on May 22, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of May 29, international reserves amounted to $563.9 billion, down $1.4 billion, or 0.

2 percent, over the week as a result of negative revaluation and sales of foreign currency in the domestic market," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

