MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia's international reserves fell to $567.3 billion by May 1 from $569.8 billion on April 24, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of May 1, international reserves amounted to $567.3 billion, down $2.5 billion, or 0.

4 percent, over the week as a result of foreign currency sales under the budget rule and repayment of obligations on Russia's state foreign bond loans, partially offset by a positive revaluation," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.