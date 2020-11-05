UrduPoint.com
Russia's International Reserves Down 1% To $584Bln From Oct 23 To 30 - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:27 PM

Russia's international reserves fell to $584 billion by October 30 from $589.8 billion on October 23, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

"As of October 30, international reserves amounted to $584 billion, down $5.

8 billion, or 1 percent, as a result of lower gold prices and negative exchange rate revaluation," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

