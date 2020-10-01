(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's international reserves fell to $580.7 billion by September 25 from $591.8 billion on September 18, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russia's international reserves fell to $580.7 billion by September 25 from $591.8 billion on September 18, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of September 25, international reserves amounted to $580.7 billion, down $10.2 billion, or 1.

7 percent, as a result of lower gold prices and negative exchange rate revaluation," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.