Russia's international reserves slightly fell to $591.7 billion by September 4 from $591.8 billion on August 28, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia's international reserves slightly fell to $591.7 billion by September 4 from $591.8 billion on August 28, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of September 4, international reserves amounted to $591.7 billion, virtually unchanged over the week," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.