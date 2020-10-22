(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russia's international reserves were unchanged at $585.3 billion by October 16 from October 9, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of October 16, international reserves amounted to $585.3 billion, unchanged over the week," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.