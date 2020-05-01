UrduPoint.com
Russia's International Reserves Up 0.02% To $569.7Bln From April 17 To 24 - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:59 AM

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.02% to $569.7Bln From April 17 to 24 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves increased to $569.8 billion by April 24 from $569.7 billion on April 17, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia's international reserves increased to $569.8 billion by April 24 from $569.7 billion on April 17, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"Russia's international reserves were virtually unchanged over the week, standing at $569.7 billion as of April 4," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

