MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia's international reserves grew to to $566.134 billion by June 1 from $566.012 billion on May 1, the country's central bank said in a statement on Friday.

Thus, the reserves grew by $122 million, or 0.02 percent, last month.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.