UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.02% To $566.1Bln In May - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:23 AM

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.02% to $566.1Bln in May - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves grew to to $566.134 billion by June 1 from $566.012 billion on May 1, the country's central bank said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia's international reserves grew to to $566.134 billion by June 1 from $566.012 billion on May 1, the country's central bank said in a statement on Friday.

Thus, the reserves grew by $122 million, or 0.02 percent, last month.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

Related Topics

IMF Russia Bank January May June 2020 Gold From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

3 hours ago

Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric ..

38 minutes ago

Trudeau Announces Over $10Bln in Funding for Canad ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.