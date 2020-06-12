UrduPoint.com
Russia's International Reserves Up 0.2% To $565.2Bln From May 29 To June 5 - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:53 PM

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.2% to $565.2Bln From May 29 to June 5 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves grew to $565.2 billion by June 5 from $563.9 billion on May 29, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russia's international reserves grew to $565.2 billion by June 5 from $563.9 billion on May 29, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of June 5, international reserves amounted to $565.2 billion, up $1.3 billion, or 0.

2 percent, over the week as a result of positive revaluation partially offset by sales of foreign currency in the domestic market," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

