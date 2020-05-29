UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.4% To $565.3Bln From May 15 To May 22 - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:57 AM

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.4% to $565.3Bln From May 15 to May 22 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves increased to $565.3 billion by May 22 from $562.9 billion on May 15, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia's international reserves increased to $565.3 billion by May 22 from $562.9 billion on May 15, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of May 22, international reserves amounted to $565.3 billion, up $2.4 billion, or 0.4 percent, over the week as a result of positive revaluation," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. These reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

Related Topics

IMF Russia Bank January May 2020 Gold From Government Billion

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

28 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

29 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.