MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russia's international reserves increased to $565.3 billion by May 22 from $562.9 billion on May 15, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of May 22, international reserves amounted to $565.3 billion, up $2.4 billion, or 0.4 percent, over the week as a result of positive revaluation," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. These reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.