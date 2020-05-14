Russia's international reserves grew to to $566.012 billion by May 1 from $563.473 billion on April 1, the country's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia's international reserves grew to to $566.012 billion by May 1 from $563.473 billion on April 1, the country's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Thus, the reserves grew by $2.539 billion, or 0.45 percent, last month.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.