Russia's International Reserves Up 0.6% To $587.6Bln From Oct 30 To Nov 6 - Central Bank
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:13 AM
Russia's international reserves increased to $587.6 billion by November 6 from $584 billion on October 30, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday
"As of November 6, international reserves amounted to $587.6 billion, up $3.6 billion, or 0.
6 percent, as a result of higher gold prices and positive exchange rate revaluation," the statement says.
Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.
Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.