UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.8% To $589.8Bln From October 16 To 23 - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:59 PM

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.8% to $589.8Bln From October 16 to 23 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves increased to $589.8 billion by October 23 from $585.3 billion on October 16, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia's international reserves increased to $589.8 billion by October 23 from $585.3 billion on October 16, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of October 23, international reserves amounted to $589.8 billion, up $4.5 billion, or 0.

8 percent, as a result of higher gold prices and positive exchange rate revaluation," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

Related Topics

IMF Exchange Russia Bank January October 2020 Gold From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mnatsakanyan, Borrell Advocate for Establishing St ..

5 minutes ago

Joint strategy to be evolved in OIC meeting on fut ..

5 minutes ago

Police torch shelters in Argentina to clear homele ..

32 minutes ago

US Allows American Citizens Born in Jerusalem to L ..

5 minutes ago

UAE denounces attack at French consulate in Jeddah

46 minutes ago

US Needs Smarter Strategy On Russia, China - House ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.