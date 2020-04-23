UrduPoint.com
Russia's International Reserves Up 0.8% To $569.7Bln From April 10 To 17 - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:22 PM

Russia's International Reserves Up 0.8% to $569.7Bln From April 10 to 17 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves increased to $569.7 billion by April 17 from $564.9 billion on April 10, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russia's international reserves increased to $569.7 billion by April 17 from $564.9 billion on April 10, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"Russia's international reserves were $569.7 billion as of April 17, an increase of $4.8 billion or 0.8 percent over the week due to positive revaluation, which was larger than the volume of transactions in the domestic foreign exchange market within the framework of the budget rule and the sale of a stake in Sberbank PJSC by the Bank of Russia," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

