UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's International Reserves Up 1% To $570.8Bln From June 5 To 12 - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:47 AM

Russia's International Reserves Up 1% to $570.8Bln From June 5 to 12 - Central Bank

Russia's international reserves grew to $570.8 billion by June 12 from $565.2 billion on June 5, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russia's international reserves grew to $570.8 billion by June 12 from $565.2 billion on June 5, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of June 12, international reserves amounted to $570.8 billion, up $5.

6 billion, or 1 percent, over the week as a result of positive revaluation partially offset by sales of foreign currency in the domestic market," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.

Related Topics

IMF Russia Bank January June 2020 Gold Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

2 hours ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

3 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

1 hour ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.