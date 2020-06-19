(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russia's international reserves grew to $570.8 billion by June 12 from $565.2 billion on June 5, the country's central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of June 12, international reserves amounted to $570.8 billion, up $5.

6 billion, or 1 percent, over the week as a result of positive revaluation partially offset by sales of foreign currency in the domestic market," the statement says.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

Last year, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion as of January 1, 2020.