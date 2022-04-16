UrduPoint.com

Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website Of United Russia Faction - Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of United Russia Faction - Party

The Russian media and IT regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked a fake website of the ruling United Russia party's lower house faction, the party said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The Russian media and IT regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked a fake website of the ruling United Russia party's lower house faction, the party said on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the fake website, whose web address differs from the authentic, published a fictitious statement attributed to United Russia leader and Russian Security Council deputy chief Dmitry Medvedev saying that the country's "supreme commander-in-chief" issued an order to "destroy the Starlink satellite constellation" during the operation in Ukraine. The party asked Roskomnadzor to take down the bogus website.

"Roskomnadzor has blocked the fake website of the United Russia faction. It contained false information, as well as information discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the party said.

United Russia stressed that the statements published on the fake website do not reflect the party's official stances.

"The fake website's IP address is registered in the United States," the party said.

Dmitry Vyatkin, the deputy head of the United Russia faction in the lower house, opined that the purpose of the fake website and its content was to divide the Russian society, discredit the Russian military, and damage the credibility of the party. He added that the party expects the emergence of other fakes in the course of the day and is closely monitoring the situation to respond promptly if necessary.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States Media From

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran K ..

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arri ..

Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arrivals by Train

16 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

21 minutes ago
 AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA se ..

AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA session for new PM election

19 seconds ago
 Five including two brothers killed in separate inc ..

Five including two brothers killed in separate incidents

21 seconds ago
 AJK LA summoned on Monday to elect new PM

AJK LA summoned on Monday to elect new PM

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.