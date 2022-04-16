(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The Russian media and IT regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked a fake website of the ruling United Russia party's lower house faction, the party said on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the fake website, whose web address differs from the authentic, published a fictitious statement attributed to United Russia leader and Russian Security Council deputy chief Dmitry Medvedev saying that the country's "supreme commander-in-chief" issued an order to "destroy the Starlink satellite constellation" during the operation in Ukraine. The party asked Roskomnadzor to take down the bogus website.

"Roskomnadzor has blocked the fake website of the United Russia faction. It contained false information, as well as information discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the party said.

United Russia stressed that the statements published on the fake website do not reflect the party's official stances.

"The fake website's IP address is registered in the United States," the party said.

Dmitry Vyatkin, the deputy head of the United Russia faction in the lower house, opined that the purpose of the fake website and its content was to divide the Russian society, discredit the Russian military, and damage the credibility of the party. He added that the party expects the emergence of other fakes in the course of the day and is closely monitoring the situation to respond promptly if necessary.