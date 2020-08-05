(@FahadShabbir)

Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had launched a campaign to collect medicine for those affected in the Beirut blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had launched a campaign to collect medicine for those affected in the Beirut blast.

"Yesterday, an explosion occurred in the port of Beirut. A day of mourning was declared today. The representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Beirut has launched a campaign to gather medication for the injured. Also, a hotline has been organized for everyone in need of help," the agency's spokeswoman, Nadana Fridrikhson, told Sputnik.

The devastating explosion hit Beirut on Tuesday evening, with over 100 people killed and more than 4,000 injured. The Beirut governor has said that half of the city's buildings were damaged and hospitals are overcrowded due to the large influx of those injured. Many more victims are feared to remain under the rubble.

The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was likely linked to the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the port.