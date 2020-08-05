UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Int'l Humanitarian Cooperation Agency Launches Campaign To Collect Aid For Beirut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

Russia's Int'l Humanitarian Cooperation Agency Launches Campaign to Collect Aid for Beirut

Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had launched a campaign to collect medicine for those affected in the Beirut blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of Russian culture abroad, told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had launched a campaign to collect medicine for those affected in the Beirut blast.

"Yesterday, an explosion occurred in the port of Beirut. A day of mourning was declared today. The representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Beirut has launched a campaign to gather medication for the injured. Also, a hotline has been organized for everyone in need of help," the agency's spokeswoman, Nadana Fridrikhson, told Sputnik.

The devastating explosion hit Beirut on Tuesday evening, with over 100 people killed and more than 4,000 injured. The Beirut governor has said that half of the city's buildings were damaged and hospitals are overcrowded due to the large influx of those injured. Many more victims are feared to remain under the rubble.

The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was likely linked to the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the port.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Russia Beirut

Recent Stories

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

2 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

9 minutes ago

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

39 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

1 hour ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.