MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russia's Investigative Committee has formed a headquarters for archival and search work as part of the fight against the falsification of history and exoneration of Nazism, committee chief Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our duty is to protect the good name of the living and fallen soldiers-liberators, civilians, victims of the Nazis. Remembering and knowing the lessons of war means also having the opportunity to prevent tragedies and mistakes in the present. With this in mind, we have recently created a headquarters to coordinate the search and archival work of the Investigative Committee," Bastrykin said.

He said the headquarters included representatives of other departments and public organizations, heads and employees of divisions of the central staff and investigative bodies of the Russian Investigative Committee, on whose territory it is planned to carry out archival, historical and search work.

"We must prevent the distortion of the historical truth, including through criminal law measures," Bastrykin said.