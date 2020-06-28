UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Investigative Committee Looking Into Spill Of Liquid Industrial Waste In Norilsk

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Russia's Investigative Committee Looking Into Spill of Liquid Industrial Waste in Norilsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee, the Krasnoyarsk Territory Prosecutor's Office and the Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor are looking into the reported spill of industrial tailings into the Arctic tundra in Russia's north.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian emergency services said they were informed about a leak of potentially toxic liquid during unauthorized discharge of waste at a local mining-related facility in the city of Norilsk in northern Russian region of Krasnoyarsk Territory.

"Investigators are checking reports about discharge of industrial waste into tundra on June 28. The investigative organs were informed that an unauthorized discharge of liquid waste was detected in the industrial zone of the Talnakh mineral processing plant.

An investigative team is on the scene. The Investigative Committee branches in Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia Republic have launched a pre-investigative inquiry which will result in a procedural decision," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Rosprirodnadzor told Sputnik it also had its agents operating on the scene to determine the scale of contamination.

Another inquiry into the incident was launched by the Krasnoyarsk Territory Prosecutor's Office.

"The prosecutor has departed to the scene. An inquiry is underway over the contamination of water objects at the Talnakh mineral processing plant," Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Olga Gaiduk told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Water Russia Norilsk Krasnoyarsk June Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirates adds seven more cities to its list of pas ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$243m to support developing countr ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

12 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.