MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee, the Krasnoyarsk Territory Prosecutor's Office and the Russian environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor are looking into the reported spill of industrial tailings into the Arctic tundra in Russia's north.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian emergency services said they were informed about a leak of potentially toxic liquid during unauthorized discharge of waste at a local mining-related facility in the city of Norilsk in northern Russian region of Krasnoyarsk Territory.

"Investigators are checking reports about discharge of industrial waste into tundra on June 28. The investigative organs were informed that an unauthorized discharge of liquid waste was detected in the industrial zone of the Talnakh mineral processing plant.

An investigative team is on the scene. The Investigative Committee branches in Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia Republic have launched a pre-investigative inquiry which will result in a procedural decision," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Rosprirodnadzor told Sputnik it also had its agents operating on the scene to determine the scale of contamination.

Another inquiry into the incident was launched by the Krasnoyarsk Territory Prosecutor's Office.

"The prosecutor has departed to the scene. An inquiry is underway over the contamination of water objects at the Talnakh mineral processing plant," Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Olga Gaiduk told Sputnik.